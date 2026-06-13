The people behind Pakistan are Xi Jinping and Putin

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/2The people behind Pakistan are Xi Jinping and PutinPower ShiftJun 13, 20262ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksPower Shift By Zulfiqar aliSubscribeAuthorsPower ShiftRecent PostsEx-CIA analyst: Iran just intercepted US Tomahawks for the first time12 hrs ago • Power ShiftThe people behind Pakistan are Xi Jinping and Putin12 hrs ago • Power ShiftEX-CIA & PEPE: Iran’s Supreme Leader Just GREEN-LIT a US Deal-Is the Iran WAR Over?13 hrs ago • Power ShiftEX-CIA & Pepe EXPOSES :Iran’s FINAL 48 Hours - Khamenei’s Last Peace Window Before All-Out Gulf WARJun 10 • Power ShiftIran's message on the bomb: 'We don't need one. We're sitting on oneJun 9 • Power Shift1,500 ships trapped in the Gulf — and they can't even sail out cleanlyJun 9 • Power ShiftTrump says there's no deal. His guest says it's happening this weekJun 9 • Power Shift