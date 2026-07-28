The Weekend That Changed the Shape of the War

On Saturday, July 25, Ukraine struck Iranian-linked vessels in the Caspian Sea. One Iranian sailor was killed. Zelensky confirmed the operation himself. Tehran summoned Kyiv’s chargé d’affaires and said the attack “cannot go unanswered.”

For the first time since both wars began, the Russia–Ukraine war and the US–Iran war have physically overlapped. This isn’t analysis or speculation — it’s a confirmed event, corroborated across mainstream wires, and it’s less than 72 hours old.

It gets more urgent from here. Tomorrow — Tuesday, July 28 — Zelensky and Netanyahu are both at Trump’s White House on the same day, for separate meetings, timed alongside Senator Lindsey Graham’s funeral. Netanyahu is also expected to visit the UN in New York, despite Mayor Mamdani’s public call for his arrest (a call with no legal weight — a mayor cannot arrest a visiting head of government under an ICC warrant).

Two wars, one collision, one room. That’s the confirmed spine of this story. But it’s not the whole story.

The Claim Underneath the Headlines

Sources say the bigger decision didn’t happen in Washington or Kyiv — it happened quietly in Tehran, and possibly in Najaf.

The claim: Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, obtained a religious concurrence from a senior Shia authority releasing him from his father’s decades-old fatwa against nuclear weapons. If accurate, this would mean the restraint that has held Iran’s nuclear program in check for twenty years no longer applies to its new Supreme Leader — and that development, and in extremis use, of a weapon is now on the table.

This is, without question, the single most explosive claim in circulation this week. It is also entirely unverified, sourced to insiders rather than public record. It should be read exactly that way — as a sourced claim, not a confirmed fact.

What lends it some weight: Mojtaba buried his father, his wife, and his daughter after the strike that killed them and injured him. Funeral crowds estimated at four million reportedly chanted for revenge rather than reconciliation. Whatever else is true, the emotional and political terrain in Tehran has shifted — and a leader operating from grief and mandate rather than caution is a different variable entirely.

Four Reasons Iran Isn’t Negotiating Like a Country That’s Losing

Set aside the fatwa claim for a moment. Even on the confirmed and semi-confirmed record, Iran’s posture this week doesn’t look like a country on its back foot.

The Chokepoints Are Multiplying

The Strait of Hormuz is reportedly closed — and not just to oil. Fertilizer shipments and chip-grade helium flows have stopped entirely. Days later, Ansar Allah struck two Saudi ships and a major Aramco refinery, opening a second oil chokepoint in the Red Sea. Two chokepoints, simultaneously, is a very different economic story than one.

The US Arsenal Is Reportedly Thinning

Sourced reporting claims Chinese rare-earth export cutoffs have halted US guided-bomb production, with China — leveraging Pakistan’s mediation role — holding real cards in how this ends. Separately, sources describe regional US bases as non-functional and radar coverage as degraded to the point of improvised solutions. None of this is confirmed by public record, but it would explain a lot about the war’s trajectory.

Iran’s Deterrent May Be Mostly Unused

Insiders describe an arsenal of 15,000+ advanced missiles — some hypersonic, some maneuvering mid-flight — that Iran has barely touched, alongside roughly one million troops (army, IRGC, and reserves) that would meet any US ground invasion. If even partially accurate, this reframes Iran’s restraint so far as a choice, not a limitation.

The Human Cost May Be Far Higher Than Reported

Sources claim US service-member casualties exceed 600, against an official public figure kept under 20. Claims are also circulating of 43 downed US aircraft and drones, and reports that roughly 11 generals have been fired after telling Trump the war is unwinnable. Each of these carries real emotional weight for a US audience — and each remains unverified.

What This Means Beyond the Battlefield

The war is starting to show up in places that have nothing to do with missiles.

The dollar. A source described as a former insider in the global petrodollar system claims the structure itself is failing — Iran selling oil outside the dollar system, Gulf loyalty to Washington fraying as US bases lose relevance, national debt past $40 trillion, and the dollar’s purchasing power reportedly down some 30% this year. Speculative, but not disconnected from the confirmed chokepoint pressure above.

The dinner table. US farmers are reportedly facing a fertilizer crunch and diesel-driven food inflation as chokepoints close — the kind of second-order effect that turns a distant war into a grocery bill.

The politics. Polling reportedly shows this war is less popular than Vietnam was at its lowest point, across party lines, with majorities also opposed to Israel’s conduct of the war. That’s setting up what some are calling an anti-war realignment ahead of 2028 — one that leaves figures on both sides of the aisle exposed.

The double standard. Perhaps the hardest detail to explain away: while the stated justification for the war is stopping Iran’s nuclear program, Trump’s team is reportedly negotiating to let Saudi Arabia enrich its own uranium at the same time.

Confirmed vs. Unverified — The Honest Ledger

Because precision matters here, it’s worth separating what’s solid from what’s sourced-but-unconfirmed:

Confirmed: the Caspian strike and the sailor’s death; Zelensky and Netanyahu both at the White House Tuesday; Netanyahu’s UN visit; the Strait of Hormuz disruption; the assassination of the previous Supreme Leader and his family.

Unverified, sources only: the Sistani/fatwa concurrence; the 600+ casualty claim; the 15,000-missile and one-million-troop figures; the non-functional US bases; the guided-munitions shortage tied to China; the Pakistan back-channel “exit ramp”; the petrodollar collapse framing.

None of the unverified material should be read as settled. All of it is worth watching — because if even a fraction holds up, it changes what “winning” this war would even mean for either side.

The Bottom Line

Two wars collided this weekend, in public, on record. Tomorrow, three of the most consequential leaders in this story sit in the same building. And somewhere underneath all of it, sources say a grieving new Supreme Leader may have already made the one decision that would matter more than anything discussed at the White House.

We’ll know more by Wednesday. Until then, the confirmed part of the story is dramatic enough on its own — and the unconfirmed part is the reason everyone’s still watching.

Claims regarding the Sistani/fatwa concurrence, casualty figures, troop and missile inventories, US base readiness, the China munitions link, the Pakistan back-channel, and the petrodollar framing are based on single-source or insider claims and have not been independently verified. They are presented here as sourced reporting, not confirmed fact.