Transition Protocol

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
5hEdited

An Amazing development...

It is crystal clear as well water.

Hidden Powers can be sensed.

A Messenger recently went to Trump, the revolter.

His name was Charles III, he was sent by The Dark Empire of Granbretan.

Read his messages carefully.

Cassandra

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