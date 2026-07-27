Transition Protocol

Dear Subscriber,

On Wednesday we sent you a Security Briefing we normally reserve for paying members. No paywall, no preview, no catch. We did it because the week warranted it.

We want to tell you what happened to that briefing over the following seventy-two hours — because you are the only people in a position to check it.

What you read on Wednesday

In that edition we reported something no other outlet had. Pakistan had delivered an off-ramp to Washington. Tehran’s price was a return to the June memorandum — implementation, not renegotiation. And Washington refused it on the spot, on the same day American officials publicly talked down the prospect of any new talks.

On Friday night, after thirteen consecutive nights of bombing, the United States stopped. It took the shape of the arrangement it had refused seventy-two hours earlier — conceding no term, crediting no channel. Iran matched the pause within a day and said it would hold for exactly as long as Washington does.

You did not have to take our word for any of that. You read it four days before the wires did, and then you watched it happen. That is the entire argument of this letter, and we would rather make it that way than any other.

Ten calls. Ten landed.

Today’s briefing opens with a full audit of every call we have made across both editions, graded line by line. Ten have had time to be tested. All ten landed.

We reported Beijing had stopped encouraging the diplomacy and started driving it. Reuters confirmed a Chinese-initiated push on July 23.

We flagged the Bab el-Mandeb as the escalation vector to watch. The Houthis declared a maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia there the next day.

We reported Tehran had rejected the framework and was pressing for intensified strikes on American bases. Iran then struck US positions in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, and formally refused Baghdad’s proposal on July 23.

We reported Trump was hunting an exit he could call a victory. He stopped bombing without signing a term, then framed the halt as his own decision.

The audit also lists, in the same table, the three items we have not yet been able to test — because a scorecard that counts everything is not a scorecard. That distinction is the product. It is why the ten that landed are worth anything at all.

What is in today’s edition

Today’s briefing goes to paying members only, and we are not going to pretend otherwise or dangle it. But you should know what it contains, so you can decide whether it is worth five dollars to you.

Why the pause is threatened not from Tehran or Washington but from the Red Sea — and why the Houthi strike on Aramco at Jizan and Yanbu broke Islamabad’s precondition inside a day.

Why the ten-day window we reported on Wednesday did not close when the bombing stopped — and what date it actually runs to.

The nuclear file: why Iran’s programme is accelerating because of this campaign, and why the option Tehran is holding in reserve produces no evidence precisely because it is being held.

Beijing and Tehran now demanding the same thing in the same words — one in public, one through Islamabad.

The allegations against Field Marshal Munir, and exactly how much weight the evidence actually carries.

A watch list for the week ahead, in order of consequence, starting with Tuesday.

The week ahead is not a quiet one

Netanyahu arrives in Washington on Tuesday, and Israel is not a party to the track that produced Friday’s halt. The window our sources described runs to roughly the first of August. The blockade is still in force, both chokepoints are still under pressure, and nobody has signed anything.

An arrangement nobody has signed is an arrangement nobody is obliged to honour. That is the position as this letter goes out.

If you want the weekly briefing

It is five dollars a month, or fifty a year. You get the Security Briefing every Sunday, plus special editions whenever events move faster than the calendar — as they did this week, twice.

That is the whole pitch. We are not going to tell you the world ends if you do not subscribe. We are going to point at Wednesday’s edition, which you already have, and at what happened on Friday, which you already watched, and let you draw your own conclusion about whether this is worth the price of a coffee.

And if you would rather not — this matters just as much

Not everyone can or wants to pay, and that is genuinely fine. The single most effective thing you can do to support this reporting costs nothing: watch the episodes, share them, and subscribe on YouTube. Larry Johnson returns Monday. Pepe Escobar Tuesday. All three of us at one table Wednesday. Reach is what keeps sources talking to us and what keeps this operation independent of advertisers, sponsors and parent networks. A free subscriber who shares one episode with someone who needs to understand this moment is doing more for this work than they probably realise.

You trusted us with your attention in a week when there was no shortage of competition for it. That is not a small thing, and we do not take it lightly.

With gratitude, The Transition Protocol Team

P.S. Wednesday’s special edition — The Strategic Rupture in West Asia — remains yours to keep and to forward to anyone who should read it. Today’s edition, Washington Blinks: The Pause, and the Clock Still Running, is available to members. Either way, tell us what you think — your questions shape what we chase next.