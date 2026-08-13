Dear Reader,

You are one of many people who follow Transition Protocol without a paid subscription, and we are glad you do. Free readers are how this project reaches beyond its core audience, and we do not take that reach for granted.

We want to tell you, plainly, about something our paid subscribers received this week that you did not: a Transition Protocol Mid-Week Security Brief, a direct, current-state assessment of the fast-moving Iran–Pakistan–US security file as it stands today, Wednesday, August 12, 2026. It covers the current security picture around the Strait of Hormuz, the political and military developments driving the Iran–Pakistan relationship, the regional alignments taking shape around the new Saudi–Turkey–Pakistan defense pact, and what our desk is watching next — using the same confidence-labeling discipline you may already have seen us describe: confirmed fact kept separate from sourced reporting, kept separate from a single unverified claim.

This is the same discipline we described when we launched our weekly Security Briefing for paid subscribers: every item carries a confidence label — [CONFIRMED] established in the public record; [SOURCED] our reporting from sources with direct access; [SINGLE-SOURCE] attributed intelligence, not yet independently verified — so readers always know the weight of what they are reading. We will never dilute intelligence our sources have cleared us to report, and we will never state as fact what cannot be independently verified.

Free subscribers receive our published articles and on-air coverage. What is reserved for paid subscribers is the deeper layer behind that coverage: the weekly Security Briefing itself, and — in weeks like this one, when events are moving faster than the calendar — special mid-week editions like the one issued today, delivering a direct assessment of where things stand right now.

We know there is no shortage of voices competing for your attention. If our reporting has been useful to you as a free reader, we would ask you to consider becoming a paid subscriber, in the same spirit as when we first opened this offer to you: to receive the weekly Security Briefing in full, along with special editions like this week’s mid-week brief, and to make it possible for us to keep going where legacy media cannot.

With gratitude, The Transition Protocol Team