Transition Protocol

Dear Reader,

You receive our free edition, so here is the week in full — no paywall on the facts. Four things happened, and the temptation is to read them as four stories. They are one.

On Friday morning in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan signed a mutual defence agreement stipulating that an armed attack on any one of them is to be treated as an attack on all three. Across the same days, Iran and Oman closed on a framework that would route inbound Hormuz traffic through Iranian territorial waters. The public record filled in with hard numbers on American interceptor and long-range missile depletion — the White House denies the reporting, forcefully. And the Strategic Petroleum Reserve fell to its lowest level since 1983, down roughly a quarter in six months.

Read together, they describe a region building its own security arrangements because it has concluded — correctly, on the arithmetic — that the American guarantee is running low on ammunition. Washington is not being expelled from the Gulf. It is being routed around. That is the harder problem to answer, because there is no single moment at which it happens and therefore no moment at which it can be contested.

The judgment we would hand you first: Pakistan is now load-bearing in two structures at once — a Sunni collective-defence pact with Riyadh and Ankara, and the mediation channel Tehran publicly names. That is not an alliance with Iran. It is a hedge, and the hedge is the story: Islamabad’s leverage comes precisely from refusing to resolve into either bloc.

Why we are telling you this for free

Because the argument for paying is not that we hide the news. It is that we called this before it was news, and we show you our working.

On August 3 we assessed that American interceptor and long-range missile inventories had crossed from comprehensive defence into rationing, and that this would constrain escalation regardless of rhetoric. It was an unglamorous paragraph in a long memo. This week it became the story: independent reporting put Patriot inventories down roughly two-thirds from their pre-war baseline, THAAD expenditure near eighty percent, and long-range precision stocks described as virtually exhausted — with reporting indicating the stockpile question was raised in the room before the President cancelled a planned strike package.

We have no way to prove a forecast to you after the fact, which is why every claim we publish carries a confidence label, and why the weekly now runs a standing record of how our prior calls have held. You should not take our word for anything. You should be able to check it.

That work costs money to produce and five dollars a month to receive. We will come back to that at the end.

What went to paid subscribers this morning

Pakistan: The Hedge Is the Strategy — What each of the three capitals is actually buying from Islamabad, why none can replace it quickly, and the single development that would collapse the hedge.

The Mecca Pact: What It Does, and Does Not — Why Türkiye — not the mutual-defence language — is the new element, and why the annexes matter more than the Article-5 clause.

The Hormuz Endgame — The four open items in the draft text, and which one tells you who won. Nothing here is signed, and we say so.

The Arithmetic Under the Diplomacy — The interceptor and reserve numbers in full, the administration’s denial in full, and what we can and cannot see.

Open Files — Tracked, Not Asserted — Eight claims in our working file we will not state as fact, published so you can hold us to them.

What to Watch — Eight dated triggers between now and August 16, each with how to read it.

They also received the first of a new mid-week edition, delivered every Wednesday alongside the Sunday briefing. That is the change we want you to notice: paid subscribers now get two security briefings a week, not one. We added the second because the calendar has stopped matching the events — four structural developments landed inside seventy-two hours this week, and a weekly rhythm cannot hold that.

Two dates to hold

Iran’s Parliament Speaker is expected in Islamabad around August 10 — developing, not confirmed — which will tell us whether the Islamabad channel survived the Mecca pact intact. And on August 16 the sixty-day clock on the Islamabad Memorandum expires. That is the hard date on the board, and everything currently in motion on Hormuz is, in effect, racing it.

You will get our read on both. Free readers receive the summary; paid subscribers get the sourcing, the confidence labels, the Wednesday edition, and a special edition the day either date breaks rather than the following Sunday.

Five dollars a month

That is the whole ask. Five dollars a month — less than the coffee you will buy on the way to work on Monday — and two security briefings land in your inbox every week, Sunday and Wednesday, with special editions when the board moves in between.

Run the arithmetic, since this is a briefing that respects arithmetic. Two briefings a week is roughly nine a month. At five dollars, that is about sixty cents each. There is no tier above it, no upsell waiting, and no annual lock-in. You can cancel in one click and keep receiving the free edition.

We are not going to manufacture a deadline to push you, because the argument of this entire letter is that we do not manufacture things. But August 16 is a real date, the Wednesday edition lands three days before it, and the week that follows is the one you will want the sourcing for.

$5 / month

Two security briefings a week, delivered to your inbox.

Sunday · the full weekly briefing, sourcing and confidence labels included

Wednesday · the new mid-week deep dive on the file that is moving fastest

Any day · special editions the moment a hard date breaks, not the following Sunday

Every week · the standing record of how our prior calls have held

[ SUBSCRIBE FOR $5 / MONTH — insert link ]

Cancel any time. Free edition continues either way.

There is no shortage of voices competing for your attention right now, and the loudest of them are the least likely to ever show you their working. Five dollars a month is what it costs to fund the other kind. If enough of you do it, we keep reporting at this tempo through whatever August turns into.

With thanks for reading, The Transition Protocol Team

P.S. Everything above is open-record and independently corroborated. We do not put facts behind the paywall — we put the analysis, the sourcing and the tempo there. Five dollars a month, two briefings a week, cancel whenever you like. Next free edition: Sunday, August 16, the day the Memorandum clock expires. Paid subscribers will have had our read on it the Wednesday before.