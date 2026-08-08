Week of August 7, 2026 — the week the region stopped waiting for Washington Issued Friday, August 7, 2026

Disclosure standard. Every item below carries a confidence label. We do not blur the line between what is established in the public record and what our sources tell us — and where we are withholding material, we say so rather than dressing thin sourcing as certainty.

[CONFIRMED] established in the public record — two or more independent authoritative outlets, or an official source. [DEVELOPING] authoritatively reported but not finalised, signed or announced — read as motion, not as fact. [SOURCED] Transition Protocol reporting, corroborated across contacts or consistent with the public record. [SINGLE-SOURCE] attributed intelligence from one placed source, unverified.