Trump picked up the phone and asked Pakistan’s army chief to find him a way out.

Munir spent Monday and Tuesday in Tehran and stayed half a day longer than planned.

Iran’s presidency called the mission highly productive — language nobody in Tehran had used about Washington.

The interior minister flew home and went directly to the acting American ambassador in Islamabad.

That is not a courtesy visit. That is a message being carried in both directions.

While the delegation was still in Tehran, a separate message arrived from Wang Yi’s office.

What it said changes who is actually at the table.

6. Paywall teaser box

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The message from Wang Yi’s office delivered to Munir and Naqvi mid-mission, reported to us within an hour of it surfacing.

Who the delegation actually met in Tehran — Araghchi, Ghalibaf, Mohsen Rezaei , and the circle around the Leader.

The six-point mechanism assembled to revive the Islamabad MOU, and the one point our guest calls the deal-breaker.

The warning Tehran told the Pakistanis to carry back to Trump personally — about oil, and not only Iran’s oil.

The single move by the US Treasury that our guest says would collapse all of this within days.

The exact tell to watch for in the next three to four days, named on air.

Our guest named the tell to watch for inside three to four days — and if it does not appear, the channel that just reopened closes again.