Trump Called Pakistan Three Times This Week — Islamabad and Beijing Stopped Handing Him an Exit

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/144Trump Called Pakistan Three Times This Week — Islamabad and Beijing Stopped Handing Him an ExitTransition ProtocolJul 25, 2026144ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsUS air command for the Middle East is now run from South Carolina9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolHe named the target four hours before the missiles hit9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEx CIA Larry Johnson: the Gulf radar network is gone and the US is flying P-8s to compensate.9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA&PEPE ExposeS:Why the Iran Bombing Stopped on Night 14-USA is effectively blind. 9 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolBREAKING: Alex krainer -The Hidden Reason for the Iran War,Behind the Rubio–Lavrov TalksJul 23 • Transition ProtocolIran’s oil weapon is deadlier than a nuke. Jul 23 • Transition ProtocolThe moment the deterrence model brokeJul 23 • Transition Protocol