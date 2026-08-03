Trump Cancelled the Iran Strike. Orders Were Already Out.
A military analyst says the launch sequence had already started when the President pulled it back — and that's not the strangest part of tonight's briefing.
Trump Cancelled the Iran Strike. Orders Were Already Out.
Hours after President Trump declared the United States “locked and loaded,” the operation stood down. According to military and security analyst Larry Johnson, that’s not the full story — the launch orders had already gone out for after 6 PM Eastern, and the pull-back came after that point. This is a single-source claim and remains unverified, but if true, it means the decision to stop wasn’t made in a strategy room with time to spare. It was made against the clock, mid-sequence. And that changes everything about how this stand-down should be read.
INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):
The exact warning Gulf leaders reportedly delivered to Washington in the hours before the stand-down
Tehran’s five conditions — and why the nuclear file now sits dead last on the list
The six-way split inside the Gulf Cooperation Council that nobody’s covering
China’s expanding role in Iranian missile guidance and air defense
The overlooked constraint that may decide this war before the battlefield does: a global diesel and aviation-fuel shortage
Why Larry Johnson believes Iran no longer wants a deal — it wants an American retreat