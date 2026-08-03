Trump Cancelled the Iran Strike. Orders Were Already Out.

Hours after President Trump declared the United States “locked and loaded,” the operation stood down. According to military and security analyst Larry Johnson, that’s not the full story — the launch orders had already gone out for after 6 PM Eastern, and the pull-back came after that point. This is a single-source claim and remains unverified, but if true, it means the decision to stop wasn’t made in a strategy room with time to spare. It was made against the clock, mid-sequence. And that changes everything about how this stand-down should be read.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):