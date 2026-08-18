A ceasefire framework between Washington and Tehran quietly expired this week, and the conversation that followed was about nuclear weapons. Two people close to the administration say Donald Trump raised using them against Iran — and was refused. One is described as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs; the other is Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Neither claim is independently confirmed, and neither speaker has documentation attached to it. Market analyst Alex Krainer, our guest this week, says the fact that the question was asked at all tells you something the headlines won’t: that the conventional campaign is already lost. He also says the professional military would refuse an actual order — and points to a specific precedent for that claim. What stops a launch order from becoming a launch isn’t in the news yet.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

Krainer’s precedent for why he thinks the military would refuse a nuclear order — a 2024 target list inside Russia that Keir Starmer’s government reportedly brought to the Biden White House and the Pentagon reportedly declined to act on.

The claimed reshuffle inside Iran’s security apparatus: Mohsen Rezaei installed at the Supreme National Security Council, and his first meeting afterward with Mohsin Naqvi of Pakistan.

Krainer’s factional map of who wants war with Iran versus war with Russia — naming Obama, Susan Rice, and Mark Carney on one side of the split.

Why Krainer says the petrodollar isn’t collapsing — he gives it five to ten years , and names the one thing that would accelerate the timeline.

What the Mecca Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan means for Washington’s position in the region, by the guest’s account.

This is the only on-the-record breakdown of the precedent Krainer cites for why a nuclear order might not be carried out — the full case, and what would have to happen for him to be wrong, is below.