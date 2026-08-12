Four hours before this week’s briefing, Donald Trump posted that the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, that Iran has no navy, no air force, and a fleeing IRGC. Every word of it is contradicted by what’s actually moving through the strait right now — which is almost nothing, and what little is comes with Iran’s permission, not America’s.

Meanwhile, a man named Mohsen Rezaei just picked up two job titles in the same week, and the second one matters more than any battlefield update: he now speaks with the personal authority of Iran’s Supreme Leader. Every post on his account, every public statement, carries Khamenei’s direct approval. Trump is now, in effect, negotiating against a man whose words are pre-cleared by the top of the Iranian state — and there’s no indication he understands that yet.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The exact quote from Mohsen Rezaei’s own translated interview laying out Iran’s non-negotiable conditions for reopening Hormuz — in his words, not a paraphrase

Why four critical global commodities — not just oil — are being strangled by this closure, and the specific percentages of world supply at risk

The competing intelligence pictures our own hosts disagree on: one says a deal is close, one says there’s no off-ramp at all — and why both could be right

Why Trump’s own negotiating team reportedly can’t get access to him directly anymore, and who’s actually in the room instead

The two physical obstacles that mean even a diplomatic breakthrough wouldn’t fix the fuel crisis quickly

What’s actually happening with the Mecca Pact’s “an attack on one is an attack on all” clause when it’s been tested — and it has

Global diesel and jet fuel shortages are already reshaping food production in the Southern Hemisphere. This section explains why — and what breaks first. Subscribe now before the numbers get worse.