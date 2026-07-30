Ukraine attacked an Iranian vessel in the Caspian. Then called it a mistake

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/162Ukraine attacked an Iranian vessel in the Caspian. Then called it a mistakeTransition ProtocolJul 30, 2026162ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsIran's exact 3 conditions — and why Trump keeps rejecting the order.se' is an entire geopolitical deadlock in 17 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolOur overnight sources: one hour-long phone call kept the Hormuz talks from collapsing17 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolA former CIA analyst's five-word verdict on Saudi Arabia's new war18 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA & PEPE BREAKS :Saudi's Suicidal Attack Just Shook the IRAN Talks And Trump Is LYING About It18 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolAbqaiq is burning, the Red Sea is uninsurable — so why is oil falling?Jul 28 • Transition ProtocolThe nuclear file was the cover story. The war was always about this straitJul 28 • Transition ProtocolIran just said yes. Not to Trump's deal — to its ownJul 28 • Transition Protocol