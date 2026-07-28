Ukraine just struck Iran. The two wars merged this weekend

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1522Ukraine just struck Iran. The two wars merged this weekendTransition ProtocolJul 28, 20261522ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsThe official number is under 20. Sources say it's over 6004 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolInsiders: a US ground war meets one million defenders4 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolSABBY SABS: Russia's WAR Just Collided With Iran's WHY? Where Does it End? WHITE House Meeting4 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolTehran source: the nuclear program ADVANCED during the war7 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolEX-CIA Exposes Iran's Trump Card: Netanyahu Told the US NO, Our Sources Say the NUCLEAR Brake Is OFF7 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolTwo more weeks of war and the US runs out of these7 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolHis Own generals told him: stop wasting missiles7 hrs ago • Transition Protocol