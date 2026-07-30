US strikes Iran — but not the oil. Why?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/5US strikes Iran — but not the oil. Why?Transition ProtocolJul 30, 20265ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTransition ProtocolSubscribeAuthorsTransition ProtocolRecent PostsBREAKING:Pravin Sawhney -Heavy US Strikes Iran Just BLEW UP the HORMUZ 50-50 Deal,Here’s Why?42 mins ago • Transition ProtocolHe will be bombing his own petrodollars46 mins ago • Transition ProtocolIran has rejected the Omani proposal52 mins ago • Transition ProtocolUkraine attacked an Iranian vessel in the Caspian. Then called it a mistake12 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolIran's exact 3 conditions — and why Trump keeps rejecting the order.se' is an entire geopolitical deadlock in 24 hrs ago • Transition ProtocolOur overnight sources: one hour-long phone call kept the Hormuz talks from collapsingJul 29 • Transition ProtocolA former CIA analyst's five-word verdict on Saudi Arabia's new warJul 29 • Transition Protocol