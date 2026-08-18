Two secret American back-channels to Iran’s military leadership have both been shut down within days of each other — and according to sources cited on Transition Protocol, that collapse is what pushed the phrase “tactical nuclear weapons” into conversations among Trump administration officials in Washington. Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly told Trump directly that he would not act as a go-between. Iran’s own back-up channel, run through Iraqi Kurdistan, ended with IRGC chief Ahmad Vahidi allegedly telling an intermediary: “You’re asking me to be a traitor.” Program hosts Pepe Escobar and Zulfiqar Ali say what’s left is a cornered White House with no mediators, no MOU, and — per their sourcing — no answer for what comes next.

INSIDE THE PAID BRIEFING (What You’ll Unlock Below):

The full timeline of the secret Tulsi Gabbard–opened Irbil channel , resurrected as “Plan B” after the primary approach failed — and why it was doomed before it started

Why Washington spent months trying to reach the wrong man — and who Iran’s actual second-in-command is now

The exact numbers behind Iran’s oil blockade: what they’re exporting today vs. before, and the overland routes the U.S. Navy can’t touch

Asim Munir’s private break with Trump, and why Pakistan’s mediator role is now considered finished

What’s reportedly being discussed inside the Beltway regarding tactical nuclear weapons — and how Iran’s sources say Tehran plans to respond

The three capitals to watch next month, and the summit where Russia, China, and Iran may coordinate their next move

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