Vijay Prashad: Is the Mecca Agreement Really Aimed at Israel? India’s Oil Options Are Vanishing

Days after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement (Aug. 7, 2026), Transition Protocol goes beyond the headlines with Global South historian Vijay Prashad. Is the Mecca pact really aimed at Israel? Is it automatic like NATO, or does it only activate on invitation? Zulfiqar Ali and Vijay Prashad break down who is actually driving this deal — and why Pakistan, not Saudi Arabia, may be the real center of gravity.

This episode covers the pact’s impact on oil markets, India’s vanishing supply options, the collapse of India’s Middle East-Europe trade corridor, and Israel’s growing regional isolation. Some claims in this episode are DEVELOPING or UNVERIFIED/SPECULATIVE and are tagged on-screen; nothing here is presented as more certain than the evidence supports.

Vijay Prashad is a historian, journalist, and founding contributor to Transition Protocol focused on Global South geopolitics. Transition Protocol (formerly Power Shift) is a source-driven geopolitics and macro-finance channel independent of corporate media funding.#MeccaPact #MeccaAgreement #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #Turkey #Iran #Hormuz #India #BRICS #Geopolitics #TransitionProtocol #DeDollarization