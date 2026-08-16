Vijay Prashad:IRAN Just Threatened to CUT the INTERNET,Who Is Really Making Iran’s War DECISIONS Now

BREAKING: Iran's newly elevated security chief has quietly approved a plan to cut the undersea cables running through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb — a move that could plunge parts of Europe and the US into digital darkness if the Trump administration follows through on threats against Tehran. In this urgent Transition Protocol dispatch, Zulfiqar Ali is joined by globally recognized analyst Vijay Prashad, live from Santiago, Chile, to break down why Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the UAE are quietly building a new regional security order that cuts Washington out of the Gulf, why the UAE has reportedly moved two tons of gold and three billion dollars to Tehran, and why the United States may have no face-saving way to end this standoff.

Vijay Prashad is the executive director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and a widely published analyst of global power shifts, multipolarity, and the Global South. Zulfiqar Ali is the host of Transition Protocol, a source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel covering de-dollarization, BRICS, the multipolar world order, global finance, and great-power rivalry.

This reporting draws on privileged sourcing on developing matters and is clearly flagged throughout as CONFIRMED, DEVELOPING, or UNVERIFIED/SPECULATIVE — watch the full episode for the complete picture, timestamps, and sourcing context. Transition Protocol / Power Shift is a serious, source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on evidence-based reporting and high-signal breakdowns of global power shifts and their financial consequences. Subscribe and join the Substack (transitionprotocol.substack.com) for twice-weekly premium dispatches.#IranUS #Hormuz #Trump #Iran #BRICS #MultipolarWorld #Geopolitics #DeDollarization #Pakistan #SaudiArabia #UAE #BreakingNews #TransitionProtocol #VijayPrashad #MiddleEast #OilShock #WorldNews #IranNuclear #Israel