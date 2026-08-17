Transition Protocol

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Cassandra Occupy's avatar
Cassandra Occupy
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To any subscriber, who is not yet Paid.

The people working with/in the Transition Protocol do have costs and so, if you appreciate them, please support them by paying $5 per month or $40 per year. It is worth it.

I happened to know most of the team up until now and it took me years to get those trustable resources together. Just saying.

Cassandra

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