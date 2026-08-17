Dear Reader,

You are on our list but not behind our paywall, and we are not going to spend this letter pretending that costs you nothing. It does. So here is what we can tell you for free, honestly and in full, and then an honest account of what sits on the other side of the line.

Where This War Actually Stands [CONFIRMED]

Every fact in this section is in the public record. We are giving it to you assembled, because assembly is most of the value and almost nobody is doing it.

The sixty-day clock on the Islamabad memorandum — the framework brokered by Pakistan that has carried this negotiation since June — expires around Monday, August 17. Whether it survives is disputed. Pakistani government sources said on August 12 that both capitals had consented to an extension; neither Washington nor Tehran has confirmed it; and Iran’s foreign minister has since argued the memorandum ended the war rather than creating a ceasefire, so there was nothing requiring extension in the first place. Reporting filed today describes the agreement as lapsing Monday.

That dispute is worth more than either answer. The extension report comes from the mediator, who has every interest in the framework surviving. The party whose consent would be needed is denying the premise. Hold both, and watch Monday.

Iran’s terms are public and formal: an end to American threats; a halt to attacks on Iran and its regional allies; removal of the naval blockade and withdrawal of American forces from Iran’s vicinity; compensation for war damage; the lifting of sanctions; and release of frozen assets. Six conditions, stated on August 8 and reaffirmed on the 12th by Iran’s newly installed security chief, who added that the Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until all six are met.

That security chief is himself the story. On August 9 the Supreme Leader replaced the secretary of Iran’s national security council with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, the Revolutionary Guard’s wartime commander, giving him both the council secretaryship and a personal mandate as the Leader’s representative. Changing the leadership of your central security institution mid-negotiation is not a routine personnel move.

The venue has moved. Iran’s foreign minister and parliament speaker flew together to Islamabad on August 10 and were received by Pakistan’s army chief. Pakistan’s interior minister was in Tehran the following day for his sixth visit since the war began. Iran’s president has publicly called the Islamabad memorandum the center of gravity of Iranian foreign policy. China has publicly pledged unwavering support for Pakistan’s mediation. The most consequential negotiation in the world right now is being run out of Islamabad, with Beijing behind it, and it is barely being covered as such.

And on August 7, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey signed a mutual-defense pact in Mecca — an attack on one treated as an attack on all three. Its signatories call it purely defensive and open to others. Israel’s officials have called it something considerably less benign.

Meanwhile the war got worse, not better. On the 11th the American president demanded compensation from Iran, mirroring Iran’s own reparations demand. On the 13th a senior Iranian source said there had been no progress at all. On the 14th Iran struck two UAE-affiliated tankers in the Strait, the Defense Secretary said the blockade could run indefinitely, and Saudi Arabia began assembling fifteen states behind a maritime statement.

Two tracks moving in opposite directions, and a framework whose survival nobody will confirm. That is the board. What follows is what the public record does not show.

What Our Subscribers Are Reading This Morning

We are not going to tease you with vagueness. Here is the actual shape of it.

One channel reports that Iran’s foreign minister and parliament speaker are still expected in Islamabad at the head of a twenty-one-person delegation carrying a mandate from the Supreme Leader — a mission arriving to decide whether Washington has performed enough to keep the diplomatic track alive at all. We carry the reporting, and we carry what we cannot confirm about it.

A second describes a further Saudi intervention at presidential level over American use of Saudi ground and airspace, following a documented pattern of Saudi restrictions twice already this year. What was said is single-source. The pattern is not.

A third involves aircraft movements you can verify yourself — a UAE government jet flying Abu Dhabi to Tehran on August 11 and to Karaj on the 12th, the same airframe linked to a reported multibillion-dollar transfer in June — and reporting we cannot confirm about what was aboard. Then a fact that complicates the whole thesis: three days later, Iran struck two UAE-affiliated tankers.

And underneath all of it, sourced reporting on how Pakistan moved from message carrier to broker, why Riyadh is restricting American use of its own airspace, and the argument inside Tehran between the people who want to convert Iran’s position into a settlement and the people who think a constrained American president is worth more pressure than any deal.

How We Label Things — and Why It Should Decide Your Subscription

Every item in our briefing carries one of three labels.

[CONFIRMED] established in the public record [SOURCED] our exclusive reporting from sources with direct access [SINGLE-SOURCE] attributed intelligence, not yet independently verified

Notice what that means for the three items above. Every one of them would travel. Every one would be aggregated and repeated back at us as fact within a day. We labeled all three as single-source anyway, and then spent paragraphs explaining why we did not upgrade them.

This week’s briefing also carries a correction of our own recent reporting — a Saudi–Egyptian dispute we had pointing the wrong way. It appears in the same document as the exclusives, with the same prominence.

That is the product. Not the access — plenty of outlets have access. The discipline applied to the access, published where you can check it.

Why This Is Behind a Paywall

Because of who pays for it. We have no advertisers, no sponsors and no parent network. Our sources are people operating in an active war zone, and protecting that channel costs money and carries risk. Nobody underwrites this except the readers who choose to.

That is not a business detail. It is the reason we can report what we report. An outlet funded by advertisers eventually reports what advertisers tolerate. An outlet funded by its readers eventually reports what its readers need, which in this file has repeatedly meant being early and alone and paying for it.

A paid subscription gets you: the full Security Briefing every Sunday; special editions whenever events outrun the calendar, which this month has meant frequently; subscriber-first access to our recorded sessions; and the complete labeled reporting rather than the public-record half of it. With the framework’s status unresolved going into Monday, we expect to issue a special edition this week.

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If you subscribe, thank you — you will get the full briefing within the hour. If you do not, stay on this list. The confirmed reporting above is genuinely everything the public record supports, and we will keep sending it. We would rather you read us for free than not read us at all.

With thanks for your attention, which is the scarcest thing any of us has right now,

The Transition Protocol Team