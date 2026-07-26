Transition Protocol

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Antiqueflutes's avatar
Antiqueflutes
10h

Please caption your video in Arabic if at all possible. The Arabic speaking people don’t have a clue to what’s really happening.

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Alexandra Kathleen's avatar
Alexandra Kathleen
1h

Arabic. please, and preferably by someone with a good fluent command of the language…not an AI translator app… they are ridiculous!! lol

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