Which Language Should We Add Next?
Vote for a second language — the winner gets its own regular episode alongside our English podcast.
We want to reach more listeners in their own language. Cast your vote below — whichever language wins, we'll start producing episodes in it alongside our regular English podcast.
Please caption your video in Arabic if at all possible. The Arabic speaking people don’t have a clue to what’s really happening.
Arabic. please, and preferably by someone with a good fluent command of the language…not an AI translator app… they are ridiculous!! lol